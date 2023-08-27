Rams trading for Steelers guard Kevin Dotson to improve OL depth

The Los Angeles Rams are still figuring things out in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, and they’ve added another player to the mix ahead of Week 1. With teams making roster cuts in the next two days, the Rams have traded for Kevin Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers to provide depth along the offensive line.

Trade: The #Rams are trading for #Steelers guard Kevin Dotson, source said. Added OL depth for LA. pic.twitter.com/2zklFbnjD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

The Rams and Steelers are reportedly swapping fourth and fifth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft and fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Steelers are trading OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams, sources tell ESPN. Trade also comes with picks swap. Steelers and Rams swap 2024 4th and 5th. Steelers get the Rams' 4th; and Rams get the Steelers' 5th. In 2025, Steelers get Rams' 5th rounder, and Rams get Steelers' 6th — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2023

Dotson, a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL draft, has made 30 total starts in his first three seasons in the league. The 26-year-old offensive lineman started in all 17 games for the Steelers in 2022, primarily at guard.

Last season, the Rams had a handful of injuries along the offensive line and performed poorly in terms of protecting the quarterback. Entering the 2023 season, the Rams were holding competitions at multiple interior positions, including at center and right guard.

Joe Noteboom and Tremayne Anchrum have been competing at right guard, and with Noteboom’s status for Week 1 up in the air and Anchrum making one career start, Dotson could be starting for the Rams sooner rather than later.

