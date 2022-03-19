Rams trading Robert Woods to Titans for 2023 sixth-round pick

There was plenty of speculation about the Los Angeles Rams potentially trading Robert Woods after they signed Allen Robinson in free agency, and it didn’t take long for a deal to come to fruition.

The Rams are trading Woods to the Tennessee Titans, according to reports. In return, the Rams are only getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Titans.

If a trade was going to happen, it would’ve been today due to Woods’ $3.5 million roster bonus being due on Sunday. By trading him now, the Rams avoid having to pay Woods that bonus.

Woods has spent the last five years with the Rams after signing with them as a free agent in 2017. In his time with the Rams, he caught 367 passes for 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns, shining as a starter since coming over from Buffalo.