Rams are trading DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Michael Brockers’ time with the Rams appeared to come to an end last year after he agreed to a deal with the Ravens, but that pact fell through after Brockers took a physical. Now, his tenure in Los Angeles really has ended.

The Rams are trading Brockers after nine seasons with the team, parting ways with their longest-tenured player. The move comes just a year after the Rams signed him to a three-year deal in free agency.

By trading Brockers, the Rams will save $6.17 million in cap space, but will take on $3.67 million in dead money. His cap hit was set to be $9.83 million in 2021.

The #Rams are finalizing a trade to send veteran DL Michael Brockers to the #Lions, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Brockers was the 14th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft out of LSU and has spent his entire career with the Rams up to this point. He was one of the few players left who played in both St. Louis and Los Angeles.

In nine seasons with the Rams, Brockers recorded 395 tackles, 28 sacks, 62 QB hits and two forced fumbles. He only missed six total games, three of which were in his rookie season back in 2012.

The Rams have excellent depth along their defensive line, which is led by Aaron Donald, of course. Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson have the ability to play all across the front, while Greg Gaines is a young nose tackle that the team likes.

Brockers has played in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense, proving capable of playing any defensive line position, but he’s never been a prolific pass rusher. Perhaps the Rams are looking to upgrade in that regard to complement Donald and Leonard Floyd.

By being traded to the Lions, Brockers reunites with Jared Goff and Detroit’s GM, Brad Holmes. This is the second trade struck between the two teams, with the first obviously being the Matthew Stafford-Goff swap.