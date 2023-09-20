Rams trading Cam Akers to Vikings, swap draft picks in 2026

Cam Akers’ time with the Los Angeles Rams has come to an end. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are trading Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. The two teams will swap picks in the 2026 draft.

As a member of the Vikings, Akers will reunite with Kevin O’Connell, who was his offensive coordinator for two years.

This move comes after Akers was a healthy scratch in Week 2, which Sean McVay called a “coach’s decision.” Akers and the Rams had a dispute last year that resulted in Akers being benched and leaving the team for two weeks, but McVay said this decision was unrelated to last season’s issues.

Akers rushed for 29 yards on 22 carries in Week 1 and according to Ian Rapoport, he had a “difficult week of practice” before the team’s Week 2 game against the 49ers. That led to him being inactive and the team promoting Royce Freeman from the practice squad.

Trade: Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/d79HmNT00u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

FOX Sports’ sideline reporter Laura Okmin also said on Sunday’s broadcast that Akers hadn’t been adhering to the Rams’ culture of accountability and doing what’s asked of players. Clearly, there was some sort of disconnect between Akers and the Rams, so this split was almost inevitable after he was almost traded last year.

Akers finishes his Rams career with 1,443 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 27 catches for 250 yards and one touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire