Rams trade WR Robert Woods to Titans for draft pick

The Los Angeles Rams made some room among their wide receiver stable on Saturday as they dealt Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans for a draft pick.

Compensation update: Titans are trading a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Rams for Robert Woods, per source. https://t.co/d3OHzPchnr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

The move was almost expected after the Super Bowl champions signed Allen Robinson as a free agent earlier in the week. Either Woods or another free agent, Odell Beckham Jr., figured to be moved.

All signs pointed to Woods, who missed the last half of last season after suffering an ACL injury.

Beckham is also recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the Super Bowl.

Woods had 45 catches for 556 yards and 4 TDs before being injured. Overall in five seasons with the Rams, he had 367 receptions for 4,626 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Robert Woods had missed 1 game/1 start in the 3 seasons prior to being injured in November ‘21. Was considered to be a guy that was irreplaceable because of how important he was to the Rams on the field and in the locker room. Rehab on track. Trade is a good one for Tennessee. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 19, 2022

Woods spent his first four years in Buffalo.

Tennessee was in need of a receiver after it released veteran Julio Jones earlier in the week,