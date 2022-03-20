Rams trade WR Robert Woods to Titans for draft pick

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Rams made some room among their wide receiver stable on Saturday as they dealt Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans for a draft pick.

The move was almost expected after the Super Bowl champions signed Allen Robinson as a free agent earlier in the week. Either Woods or another free agent, Odell Beckham Jr., figured to be moved.

All signs pointed to Woods, who missed the last half of last season after suffering an ACL injury.

Beckham is also recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the Super Bowl.

Woods had 45 catches for 556 yards and 4 TDs before being injured. Overall in five seasons with the Rams, he had 367 receptions for 4,626 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Woods spent his first four years in Buffalo.

Tennessee was in need of a receiver after it released veteran Julio Jones earlier in the week,

