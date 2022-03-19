Rams trade Robert Woods to Titans

The Rams are trading wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans.

Woods was having a good season in 2021 before he tore his ACL, and he was expected to recover and stay with the Rams in 2022. But after the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, Woods became expendable.

The Titans apparently believe that Woods will heal up and be ready to go this season. Woods is due a $10 million base salary this season; there’s no immediate word on whether he has agreed to a new contract with the Titans.

Tennessee is reportedly sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Rams to acquire Woods.

Woods had spent the last five years with the Rams after playing four years before that for the Bills. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was on the Bills’ staff in 2014 when Woods was in Buffalo, so there’s some familiarity there.

The Titans were in the market for a wide receiver after cutting Julio Jones, and Woods is their man.

