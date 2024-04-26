Rams trade up to No. 39, select DT Braden Fiske

The Rams have made a significant move to pick up another defensive player.

Los Angeles acquired the No. 39 overall pick from Carolina to select defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

Fiske, 24, spent last season at Florida State after spending five seasons with Western Michigan. He was a second-team All-ACC honoree in 2023 after recording 6.0 sacks with 9.0 tackles for loss.

He was a second-team All-MAC honoree in 2022 after recording 6.0 sacks with 12.0 tackles for loss along with two forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

In all, Fiske played 58 games with 43 starts in college and had 19.5 sacks with 36.5 tackles for loss.

The Rams also selected edge rusher Jared Verse out of Florida State on Thursday night.

Los Angeles sent Carolina No. 52 in the second round, No. 155 in the fifth round, and a second-round pick in 2025 to complete the trade for No. 39.