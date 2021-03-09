If the Rams trade Michael Brockers, what could they get in return?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This offseason is shaping up to be one that includes unprecedented movement of players across the league, either by trade or release. That’s largely because of the decreasing salary cap, forcing teams to clear their books of bloated contracts.

The Rams have already struck a blockbuster deal of their own, agreeing to trade Jared Goff and three draft picks for Matthew Stafford. But that may not be the last deal they make. According to Albert Breer, the Rams have made Michael Brockers available for trade.

That comes as a surprise to many fans, considering the team just signed him to a three-year extension last offseason after he initially agreed to a deal with the Ravens. Brockers is signed through the 2022 season, but with the defensive line having good depth at the moment, Los Angeles sees this as an opportunity to potentially trade him.

If Brockers is traded, what could the Rams get in return? Looking at past trades involving interior defensive linemen, probably not much. Brockers is 30 years old, has never made a Pro Bowl and isn’t considered a pass rusher.

He’s coming off a season in which he had five sacks (his most since 2013) and 10 QB hits, so the Rams could be selling high on the veteran defensive lineman. He’s also remarkably consistent, playing at least 13 games in each of his nine seasons and holding up well against the run just about every year despite scheme changes.

A Day 2 pick is out of the question for Brockers. There’s almost no chance the Rams will get a second- or third-rounder in exchange for a 30-year-old defensive tackle. The more likely scenario is trading him for a sixth- or seventh-rounder.

Here are some defensive linemen who were traded in recent years and the compensation for each.

  • Calais Campbell: 2020 5th-round pick

  • Jurrell Casey: 2020 7th-round pick

  • Hassan Ridgeway: 2019 7th-round pick

  • Marcell Dareus: 2018 6th-round pick

  • Steve McLendon: 2022 6th- and 2023 7th-round picks

  • Damon Harrison: 2019 5th-round pick

  • P.J. Hall: Conditional 2021 7th-round pick (trade fell through)

Campbell was 33 when the Jaguars traded him to the Ravens, but he was also coming off Pro Bowl selections in five of his previous six seasons – and made the Pro Bowl again in 2020. Casey was 30 when the Titans traded him for a seventh-round pick and had made the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons. Dareus was only 27 when the Bills traded him to Jacksonville in 2017 and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

Casey is probably the best measuring stick for any trade involving Brockers, given their similar age and position. So if a five-time Pro Bowler only fetches a seventh-round pick, what does that say about Brockers? That he’s not going to fetch the Rams very much in a trade.

Brockers has base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.5 million in the next two years, which the team that trades for him would have to take on. They’re not huge numbers, but for a 30-year-old defensive lineman, it’s not cheap, either.

In an ideal scenario, the Rams get a fifth-rounder for Brockers. But more realistically, they won’t get more than a sixth or possibly a player that fills another need (linebacker, center) in return.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Michael Brockers available for trade, Rams getting calls about Robert Woods

    According to Albert Breer, Michael Brockers is available and teams are calling the Rams about Robert Woods.

  • Report: Washington working to sign CB Ronald Darby and K Dustin Hopkins to extensions

    A new report from John Keim shows that Washington is trying to bring back Ronald Darby and Dustin Hopkins, while Ryan Anderson could be out the door.

  • Will Bryson DeChambeau play down the ninth hole off of No. 18 tee?

    Bryson DeChambeau said he’ll at least explore an alternate route to playing the 18th hole on the Stadium Course.

  • 2021 Bills Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Bills are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jalen Ramsey congratulates Dak Prescott on record contract with Cowboys

    Jalen Ramsey pointed out that no contracts are handed out. They're earned by the players.

  • Michael Brockers praises Jared Goff’s toughness, experience as he leaves LA

    Michael Brockers feels Matthew Stafford gives the Rams a better chance to win a Super Bowl, but he also appreciates Jared Goff's toughness.

  • 3 Rams pegged as NFL free agents who ‘could get more money than you think’

    The Rams could have a hard time retaining some of their most important free agents this offseason.

  • Let the top-10 quarterback misdirections begin

    Success in football is premised on successfully lying. As the draft approaches, the lying often reaches a fever pitch. There are plenty of reasons for lying in the top 10 this year. If, as expected, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson become the top two picks, the next guy on the consensus list of top [more]

  • Brad Holmes: Lions are “absolutely not” out on drafting a QB

    The Lions still haven’t technically acquired Jared Goff, as the transaction won’t become official until the new league year. But even when they do, Goff doesn’t appear to be the team’s only potential solution for the upcoming season. Appearing on the Huddle and Flow podcast, General Manager Brad Holmes reiterated his stance that the Lions could [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Elite wide receivers headline top 20 skill-position players

    There are some No. 1 receivers set to hit the market.

  • Detroit Lions reportedly won't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay; what does it mean?

    Kenny Golladay may have played his final game with the Detroit Lions, after the team and GM Brad Holmes decided not to use franchise tag

  • NHL Power Rankings: Fleury, Stone drive Golden Knights to top

    In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights take the top spot with the defending Stanley Cup champions right behind them.

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Jets Wire’s 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Dealing Sam Darnold

    Jets Wire releases its third mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Report: Warriors promised to take LaMelo Ball with No. 2 pick in 2020 NBA Draft

    The Warriors passing on LaMelo Ball was already a decision coming under scrutiny even before Jalen Rose's recent comments.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.