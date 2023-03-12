Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey for only 3rd-round pick, player

The Los Angeles Rams are moving on from cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They have agreed to a trade that will send the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

The deal cannot be officially made until the start of the new league year.

The Rams continue to turn over their roster.

This is significant to the Arizona Cardinals because of their desire to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals are reportedly seeking “a premium Day 2 pick and more.”

The Rams get a Day 2 pick and a player. But a pick in the third round doesn’t sound premium.

Hopkins is 30 years old with two years left on his contract. Ramsey is 28 with three years remaining and has been healthy.

If the Rams can only get that much for Ramsey, it appears the Cardinals might not be able to get as much as they want for Hopkins.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire