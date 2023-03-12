Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins and Twitter reacts

The Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins have agreed to a trade that will send cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the AFC East club.

The Rams had been shopping Ramsey since the end of the regular season, and it was only natural that Los Angeles would eventually find a team willing to agree before the start of free agency. The Dolphins with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio were the most willing.

The trade won’t be finalized and become official until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 15, which is the start of the new league year.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter to the Ramsey trade news.

Practice is going to be crazy now 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

The Dolphins are now down to a league-low 4 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft…but now add Jalen Ramsey to a Vic Fangio-led defense. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2023

the Dolphins to the Rams front office pic.twitter.com/NRv0iSlINP — Gridiron (@Gridiron) March 12, 2023

A THIRD?!? THAT’S IT. WE UP!!! — Earth, Will & Fire 🌍 💨 🔥 (@WilliamRichJr) March 12, 2023

Rams holding a going out of business sale?! — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) March 12, 2023

The Dolphins DEFINITELY won this trade. Ramsey could’ve been dealt for a first rounder. Instead Miami gives up a third & a TE?? Excellent addition for DC Vic Fangio. — Benjamin Cure (@BenjaminCureTV) March 12, 2023

LMAOOO CHRIS GRIER GOD pic.twitter.com/HZndvcWIDI — Alejandro 🇨🇴 (@MiamiAlejandro) March 12, 2023

Only gave up a 3rd round pick and a TE who doesn’t play??? LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/4TPgUa037g — I’m New Here (@gabecruzado) March 12, 2023

Tyreek Hill vs Jalen Ramsey in practice pic.twitter.com/Y7e7m5BZGN — 🦆 (99-63) (9-7-1) (@cantguarddurant) March 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers' agents right now…. pic.twitter.com/YFzLYJvURC — Donnie 'RightSide' Seymour (@RightSideVP) March 12, 2023

Sauce better — Justin (@JustinMLB) March 12, 2023

Great news for #billsmafia ! Josh Allen picks him apart every time they play. Do it. He can’t play QB for them can he? — SuperBeast1239 (@SuperBeast1239) March 12, 2023

Ramsey and Mayfield together would be a killer off season for the Fins — The Honey Badger (@themikeyriot) March 12, 2023

Jalen Ramsey is a better corner than Deion Sanders. Don't get me wrong. Sanders has obviously had a better career and is one of the legends of the game, but in terms of individual quality, Ramsey is the better football player. — lleyton (@lleyboy_) March 12, 2023

Aaron Donald definitely retiring 💀 — SlutMakerSauce 😶‍🌫️🥇 (@tjkelley99) March 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire