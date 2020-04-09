Rams trade Brandin Cooks, fourth-round pick to Texans for second-round pick

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns in September. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

The Rams moved to cut ties with another key offensive player Thursday, working out the details of trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, said a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The Rams are sending Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a second-round pick, according to the Houston Chronicle. The trade enabled the Rams to acquire some draft capital. They do not have a first-round pick in the April 23-25 draft, but now have two second-round picks.

Cooks’ departure marks the second major move involving an offensive player from a Rams team that finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2019. On March 19, the Rams cut star running back Todd Gurley, who signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The speedy Cooks, 26, played two seasons for the Rams, helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2018. But his tenure was marked by multiple concussions, including one in 2018 and two last season.

The deal marks the third time that Cooks, a four-time 1,000-yard receiver, was traded since the New Orleans Saints selected him with the 20th pick in the 2014 draft.

In 2017, the Saints traded Cooks to the New England Patriots for a first-round draft pick. In 2018, the Rams gave up a first-round pick for Cooks. A few months later, they signed him to a five-year, $81-million contract that included more than $50 million in guarantees.

Cooks was due to earn $12 million in guarantees this season, with a salary-cap number of $16.8 million.

Teaming with receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. Last season, he caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooks’ departure leaves the Rams with receivers Woods, Kupp, Josh Reynolds and Nsimba Webster.

Kupp and Reynolds are in the final year of their rookie contracts.





