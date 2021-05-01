Rams trade 170th overall pick to Texans, moving down for 3rd time
The Los Angeles Rams are on the move again. For the third time in this draft, they’ve traded down. They traded the 170th overall pick to the Houston Texans, moving back only four spots to 174.
In doing so, they picked up No. 233 overall, giving them three seventh-rounders.
The Rams’ remaining picks are as follows:
Round 5, 174 overall
Round 7, 233 overall
Round 7, 249 overall
Round 7, 252 overall