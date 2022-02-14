'Rams Tough': Collector's book celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win

(Los Angeles Times staff)

After 21 years without an NFL team, the script seemed too perfect even for star-studded Los Angeles.

Six years after the Rams returned to L.A. from St. Louis, a collection of playmakers acquired to chase a championship couldn't possibly become the second in NFL history to win a Super Bowl on its home field. There were interceptions and injuries, letdowns and meltdowns all season long.

But the Rams found a way to hit the right notes during the critical fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, holding off the Cincinnati Bengals for the championship that once seemed impossible for a city without an NFL team seven years ago.

