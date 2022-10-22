Rams’ top 5 plays on offense and defense through 6 games

1
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams are six weeks into their season and currently sit at 3-3, which is actually tied for the lead in the NFC West. There’s a lot that needs to improve in the final two-thirds of the season, particularly on offense.

But looking back at the first six games of the year, there were some quality, highlight-reel plays on both sides of the ball. Cooper Kupp was unsurprisingly at the center of a couple top plays so far, as was Jalen Ramsey.

Entering the Week 7 bye, the Rams released highlights of the team’s top five plays so far on offense and defense. Are there any they missed?

Offense

Defense

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

Recommended Stories