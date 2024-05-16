Rams in top 15 of ESPN’s post-draft NFL power rankings

The outlook for the Los Angeles Rams is much better heading into the 2024 season than it was this time last year. Despite being viewed as one of the 10 worst teams in football last season, the Rams exceeded all expectations and made the playoffs as a wild-card team in the NFC.

Now, some are wondering if the Rams might be ready to contend for a Super Bowl again, even without Aaron Donald on defense. There’s a long way to go until they compete for another ring but it’s good to see Los Angeles back in the spotlight again.

In ESPN’s post-draft power rankings last year, the Rams were slotted in at No. 25. Coming out of the 2024 draft, the Rams are 14th in ESPN’s poll, the same position they were in after free agency.

ESPN picked the Rams’ most improved unit as the secondary, which isn’t wrong; the additions of Kamren Curl, Darious Williams, Tre’Davious White and even Kamren Kinchens will make a big difference in the defensive backfield.

The only NFC West team ranked higher than the Rams is the 49ers, who are No. 2 behind the top-ranked Chiefs. Of the teams in the top 10, the Rams will face six of them in 2024, which shows how difficult their schedule will be.

Even being ranked 14th is a sign of confidence in Los Angeles heading into the 2024 campaign.

