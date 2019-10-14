Rams to place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve, could return this season

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to place cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve due to the rib injury that kept him out of the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

ESPN reports that Talib could return later this season.

Now in his 13th NFL season and second with the Rams, Talib started the first five games this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 33-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler missed eight regular-season games last year due to an ankle injury that required surgery. Talib’s six-year, $57 million contract, originally signed in 2014 with the Denver Broncos, ends after this season. He was traded from Denver to Los Angeles in March 2018.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to place cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: