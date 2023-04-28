Rams and Titans are the betting favorites to draft Will Levis

Will Levis was projected to go in the top 10, potentially even the first five picks. But he suffered a shocking draft-night fall on Thursday that saw him drop all the way out of the first round – something very few people saw coming.

The Rams will pick fifth on Friday night and could potentially have a chance to select the Kentucky quarterback. With only one QB on the roster, the Rams do need a backup, but are they willing to use their top pick on a player who may not see the field for at least two seasons?

The oddsmakers seem to believe the Rams will at least consider such a move. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams and Titans are the current favorites (+350) to select Levis. The next-closest team is Las Vegas at +800, followed by the Buccaneers +1400.

The Titans are five picks behind the Rams, slated to select at No. 41 on Friday night. If they believe the Rams might take Levis, they could explore a trade up to get in front of Los Angeles. Other teams could do the same.

The Rams are in a good spot to add an impact pass rusher, cornerback, tight end or offensive lineman at the top of the second round, but perhaps they’ll build for the future by taking Levis instead.

