Rams tie 2nd-longest streak without a 1st-rounder in NFL history

The Los Angeles Rams hired 30-year-old Sean McVay as their head coach way back in 2017. McVay is now 37 and he still hasn’t made a first-round pick. With all the trades the Rams have made during his tenure, they’ve used their top picks to acquire veterans, a strategy that worked and resulted in a Super Bowl win two seasons ago.

They sent their 2023 first-rounders to the Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford deal in 2021, which left them without a pick in Round 1 for the seventh consecutive year. They chose not to trade up on Thursday night, standing pat at No. 36 in the second round.

And so the Rams officially tied the second-longest streak in NFL history without making a first-round selection. They matched Washington’s streak from 1984-1990 but they’ve still got a long way to go before they tie the NFL record.

That’s also held by Washington, which went 11 years from 1969-1979 without a first-round pick. The next time Washington made a first-round selection, it took Art Monk – who went on to become a Hall of Famer – 18th overall in the 1980 draft.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire