Rams season ticket holders bought up every ticket to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but there are no restrictions on those tickets being re-sold to 49ers fans — raising concerns for the Rams that their home field will feel like a road game.

When the Rams and 49ers met in the regular season finale, 49ers fans were so loud inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles that the Rams had to use a silent count. That led to the Rams asking fans not to sell their NFC Championship Game tickets to 49ers fans, and putting a restriction on sales outside the Los Angeles area.

But that restriction has now been lifted, raising questions about how many of those Rams season ticket holders will choose to make a profit by re-selling to the highest bidder, which may be a 49ers fan.

“The game is sold out. Our Season Ticket members bought up all available tickets during a presale over the weekend, so there is no policy in place,” the Rams said in a statement to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

The 49ers have plenty of fans in the Los Angeles area, so even if the geographic restriction were in place, plenty of 49ers fans could get in. Ultimately, both teams should prepare for the possibility that they’ll need to use a silent count.

Rams tickets sold out to season ticket holders, but no restrictions on re-sales to 49ers fans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk