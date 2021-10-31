Rams throttle Texans, 38-22: Everything we know from Week 8 win

The Rams went down to Houston and faced a reeling Texans team that was once again without Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. As big favorites, they were fully expected to win comfortably, and that’s exactly what they did.

Despite giving up three garbage time touchdowns to the Texans, the Rams cruised to an easy win on Sunday. They won 38-22, their fourth straight victory and now pulling into a tie with the Cardinals atop the NFC West.

Matthew Stafford continued to roll on offense, as did Cooper Kupp. And aside from some late struggles on defense, the Rams shut out the Texans for three quarters.

Final score: Rams 38, Texans 22

Game notes

The Rams made just about everything look easy on offense. They scored 38 straight points against Houston and were leading 38-0 after three quarters before the Texans scored three garbage time touchdowns. Matthew Stafford was hitting receivers to all levels of the field, once again having a ton of success when targeting Cooper Kupp, as they went over 300 yards passing and 100 yards receiving, respectively.

Darrell Henderson Jr. had his best game of the season. He rushed for 90 yards on only 14 carries, and those numbers likely would’ve been much higher if he wasn’t pulled with the starters. He also scored a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass, finding the end zone twice.

The pass rush for the Rams was excellent against a bad Texans offensive line. Davis Mills was sacked five times by Los Angeles, with five different players recording at least a half-sack. It’s always good to see pressure come from sources besides Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald.

The biggest issue for the Rams was their red zone offense. They settled for a field goal and were stopped on fourth down on consecutive drives, and nearly turned it over on downs again but were saved by a cheap penalty on the Texans.

The return game remains a trouble spot for the Rams, getting even more complicated with Tutu Atwell injured now. They need an answer in that area of special teams because it’s been a problem all year.

The offensive line was excellent again. They gave up just one sack, and that was late in the game when the starters were out. Matthew Stafford wasn’t sacked once and was barely touched before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

It was over when...

… The Rams stepped on the field for their first drive.

Not really, but the Texans didn’t have a chance in this one. The Rams all but secured a win when they went up 24-0 right before halftime as Henderson punched it in for his second touchdown from 1 yard out. There was no shot the Texans were going to erase a 24-point deficit in the second half.

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Matthew Stafford: 21-for-32, 305 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

No. 2 star: Cooper Kupp: 7 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD

No. 1 star: Darrell Henderson Jr.: 14 carries, 90 yards and 1 TD (1 catch, 3 yards, 1 TD)

Play of the game

It would’ve been Dont’e Deayon’s interception along the sideline, but that was negated by a penalty on Ernest Jones. So we’ll go with Jones’ interception as the play of the day, given the circumstances in his first NFL start.

He made a perfect play on the ball, lurking underneath the receiver to pick it off and return it 19 yards. That set up a touchdown by Robert Woods.

What's next?

The Rams will return home in Week 9 for a prime-time matchup with the Titans, a team they last faced in 2017 during Sean McVay’s first season as a head coach. On paper, the Rams look like a better team, but Tennessee will not be an easy out, especially with Derrick Henry at running back.

