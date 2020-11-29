Rams’ three turnovers help 49ers to 7-3 halftime lead

Not surprisingly, the 49ers are better team with some of their best players back in the lineup.

Cornerback Richard Sherman has an interception in his first game since the season opener; Raheem Mostert has rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries; and Deebo Samuel has five catches for 65 yards.

The 49ers lead the Rams 7-3 at halftime in a defensive battle. The teams have combined for seven punts, a missed field goal and five turnovers. The 49ers have two turnovers and the Rams three, two by Jared Goff.

Nick Mullens is 11-for-16 for 110 yards and an interception by Jordan Fuller that set up the Rams’ field goal. Jeff Wilson lost a fumble for the 49ers’ other turnover.

Robbie Gould missed a 50-yard field goal right before intermission after Goff’s second turnover set up the 49ers for a last-minute score.

Goff threw the interception to Sherman and lost a fumble that Jimmie Ward forced and Kerry Hyder recovered with the Rams across midfield before halftime. Goff is 11-of-16 for 107 yards.

Malcolm Brown lost a fumble.

49ers cornerback Jamar Taylor was carted off with 1:32 remaining in the half. He grabbed his left knee after it stuck awkwardly in the turf. Emmanuel Moseley has replaced Taylor as the slot corner.

