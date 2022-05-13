Rams’ three preseason opponents are set, dates are still TBD

We found out the Rams’ complete 2022 schedule on Thursday night, which kicks off with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8 – the first game of the NFL season. But before they open the regular season, they’ll play three preseason games.

The NFL announced that those games will be against the Chargers, Texans and Bengals, however, the dates and times of those games are still to be determined. That’s the case for many teams as preseason schedules typically get sorted out later on.

Week 1: at Chargers

Week 2: vs. Texans

Week 3: at Bengals

It’s nice that even though the Rams have two road preseason games, one of them will still be at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers. That’s also the case in the regular season when they face L.A. in Week 17.

So of the 20 games they’re scheduled to play, including the preseason, only nine of them will truly be on the road.

While the preseason doesn’t mean much and starters aren’t likely to step foot on the field in Week 3 against the Bengals, it’ll still be a Super Bowl rematch – a cool touch by the NFL to close out the preseason.