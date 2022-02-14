The Rams haven’t gotten much going since early in the second quarter when they scored their second touchdown. They have only a field goal since and trail 20-16 with 9:58 remaining.

The Rams’ most recent drive ended with a quick three-and-out.

The Rams took over on their own 35 after Brandon Powell returned Kevin Huber‘s 54-yard punt only 3 yards.

Matthew Stafford hit Van Jefferson for a promising start, as Jefferson gained 7, but then Sony Michel lost a yard. That set up a third-and-four.

Stafford’s pass intended for Ben Skowronek wasn’t close to being completed.

The Rams have 18 carries for 29 yards with six negative rushing plays.

Rams go three-and-out as fourth quarter begins ticking down originally appeared on Pro Football Talk