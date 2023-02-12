Rams’ Thomas Brown lands 2nd interviews with Buccaneers and Panthers

We’re deep into the hiring cycle already this offseason but the Rams aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to potentially losing valuable assistants. Not only is Raheem Morris still in the running for the Colts’ head coaching job, but Thomas Brown is drawing significant interest as an offensive coordinator.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown will have second interviews with the Panthers and Buccaneers this week. Both interviews are for their vacant offensive coordinator positions. He’ll meet with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and then with the Panthers on Thursday.

Brown is currently the Rams’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach, and is considered one of the top members of Sean McVay’s staff.

Brown also interviewed for the Cowboys’ and Chargers’ offensive coordinator roles before they went in a different direction, hiring Brian Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore, respectively. Brown met with the Commanders about their OC job, too.

