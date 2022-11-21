The Rams should thank the Panthers for turning down their trade offers

Even though they didn’t make any deals, the Los Angeles Rams were active at the trade deadline. They showed interest in Christian McCaffrey, Brian Burns, Brandin Cooks and looked at other pass rushers who might be available.

They made a strong push for McCaffrey and Burns, pursuing them separately before the deadline. Based on the reported offers, the Rams made it clear they were going to be aggressive in an attempt to improve their roster – even if it meant sacrificing even more draft picks.

For McCaffrey, the Rams offered four draft picks – second, third, fourth and fifth-rounders – and Cam Akers but the Panthers ultimately turned it down in favor of the 49ers’ offer. That would have been quite the haul of picks for the Rams to give up, especially considering the Rams don’t have first- or fourth-round picks in 2023.

They were even more aggressive in their pursuit of Burns. They offered the Panthers first-round picks in 2024 and 2025, as well as their second-rounder in 2023. That’s three top-65 picks for one player, which would’ve left the Rams without first-rounders in the next three years.

As we’re coming up on Thanksgiving, the Rams should be thankful that the Panthers turned down all of their offers for McCaffrey and Burns.

There’s no chance either player would’ve been able to save what’s become a lost season for the Rams. They would have helped, but this team has far too many holes preventing it from being a Super Bowl contender.

McCaffrey can’t play left tackle, center or guard. He couldn’t have kept Alaric Jackson, Chandler Brewer, Brian Allen or David Edwards healthy.

Burns would’ve filled a much need at edge rusher, which has been a problem all year, but he wouldn’t have helped the coverage on the back end.

All those trades would have done is hurt the Rams’ future by ridding them of valuable draft picks, only to still probably miss the playoffs this season. The Rams’ Super Bowl window isn’t closed just yet, but this is a team that needs to start thinking more about the future and building for a post-Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald era.

Having those first- and second-round picks will help in a big way. The Panthers did the Rams a favor by turning down their trade offers.

