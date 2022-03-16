Rams tender Travin Howard for $2.54M at original-round level

The #Rams are tendering LB Travin Howard at the original round level, source says. That means a $2.54-million salary offer and a seventh-round pick back to the team if another club signs him. Howard had a very good postseason, including the NFC Championship-clinching INT. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams chose not to tender Troy Reeder as a restricted free agent, but they’re not letting Travin Howard get away as easily. According to Mike Garafolo, the Rams are tendering Howard at the original-round level.

That will cost the Rams $2.54 million in cap space for 2022. However, if a team signs Howard to an offer sheet that the Rams choose not to match, Los Angeles will get back a seventh-round pick in exchange for Howard – since he was originally a seventh-round selection in 2018.

Howard made two starts for the Rams last season, picking off one pass and breaking up three total. In the playoffs, he started two games and came down with the game-sealing interception against the 49ers to send the Rams to the Super Bowl.

He has a chance to start next to Ernest Jones next season if the Rams don’t add resources at inside linebacker. He’s an athletic player who previously played safety in college, so he has good range and speed to cover sideline-to-sideline.

