Rams tender CB Shaun Jolly, LB Christian Rozeboom as ERFAs

The only moves made by the Los Angeles Rams thus far have been with their exclusive rights free agents. The team announced on Wednesday that Christian Rozeboom and Shaun Jolly have been tendered as ERFAs, which means they will have one-year contracts worth the league minimum in 2023.

It was previously reported that Michael Hoecht has been tendered, as well, which the Rams confirmed Wednesday.

An exclusive rights free agent is a player who has less than three accrued seasons and an expiring contract. By tendering these three players, they cannot negotiate with other teams.

Hoecht transitioned from defensive end to outside linebacker toward the end of last season and provided a spark as a pass rusher following the releases of Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins. As of now, he’s penciled in as one of the starting outside linebackers.

Rozeboom played seven defensive snaps last season and joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Jolly was signed off the Browns’ practice squad last year but did not play any defensive snaps.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire