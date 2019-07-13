Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath found not guilty of sexual battery

Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath was found not guilty on three counts of sexual battery. (AP Photo, File)





A Ventura County Superior Court jury found Los Angeles Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath not guilty on three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery Friday.

According to reporting by the Ventura County Star, Rath had been accused of touching a neighbor on her genitals while she slept. He was facing a year in prison for each count, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Rath, who is better known as the “get-back coach” for Sean McVay, has been on a leave of absence since his arrest on Jan. 15, just five days before the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints. The arrest stemmed from an incident on June 15, 2018.

The Rams have not announced yet whether Rath will return for a third season with the team, although he still may face punishment from the league.

“We are aware of today's verdict,” the Rams said in a statement. “Now that this trial is complete, we will revisit Ted Rath’s status. In addition, we will continue to assist the NFL as it completes its separate investigation.”

The trial took place over six days, and the jury came to its decision after one hour. Rath pleaded not guilty and claimed to not remember what happened that night — having only “snapshots” of memory — because of a mix of alcohol and medication he had purportedly been taking.

“It’s incredibly difficult for sex assault victims to hear and see that outcome, but ultimately this is the legal process of our state and our country,” senior deputy district attorney Erik Nasarenko said. “And in this case, we had a victim who had the courage and strength to come forward and speak to what happened to her.”

Should Rath rejoin the team, the Rans begin training camp on July 24 with practices beginning three days later.

