Are the Rams the team to beat in NFC with Von Miller now?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charles Curtis and Andy Nesbitt debate if the Rams trade for Von Miller was reckless or make L.A. the team to beat in the NFC.

Recommended Stories