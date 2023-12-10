Rams TE Hunter Long carted off with knee injury, doubtful to return

The Rams came into Sunday’s game against the Ravens without Tyler Higbee, who’s out with a neck injury. To make matters worse, Hunter Long suffered an apparent leg injury in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field.

The injury occurred on a punt by the Rams.

Long, Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins are the Rams’ only active tight ends in this game, so they’re down to just Allen and Hopkins now with Long potentially out for the rest of the day.

The Rams announced that Long is doubtful to return, he’s likely done for the afternoon.

