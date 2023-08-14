Rams’ Tanner Brown hadn’t missed a kick inside 50 yards all summer before Saturday

Rookie kicker Tanner Brown got his first taste of NFL football on Saturday night when he made his preseason debut with the Rams, but it didn’t go exactly as planned. While he made both of his extra point attempts and a 39-yard field goal, he missed a 46-yard try badly to the left.

It was his first NFL field goal attempt so we have to cut him some slack, especially after hearing what special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said about the Rams’ kicker. On Monday, Blackburn told reporters that Brown’s 46-yarder was his first miss from inside 50 yards all training camp.

Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said he's not concerned about rookie K Tanner Brown's range/leg strength after Brown missed from 46 in Saturday's preseason game. Blackburn said that miss from 46 was Brown's first miss from inside the 50 all camp. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 14, 2023

Brown was deadly accurate in college, making 22 of his 23 field goal attempts for Oklahoma State in 2022. He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the best kicker in the country, showing just how impressive he was last year.

Brown has a few more weeks until the start of the regular season, so there’s time for him to fine-tune things.

