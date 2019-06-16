Rams have talked about a timeline for Jared Goff talks

The Rams aren’t ready to talk to agent Ryan Tollner regarding a new contract for quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams, however, are ready to talk about when they may want to talk about a new contract for Goff.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams G.M. Les Snead said Friday that the Rams have had “preliminary discussions” with Tollner regarding a timeline for talks regarding Goff’s deal.

“Nothing heavy,” Snead said of the communications. “No heavy lifting.”

Like coach Sean McVay, Snead made it clear that the Rams intend to keep Goff around.

“If a quarterback can prove he can win in this league — win two division championships and get to a Super Bowl — I think it’s obvious that at some point he will get a long-term contract from the Rams,” Snead said.

It’s obvious the Rams want to keep Goff. It won’t be obvious that the two sides will reach a consensus on what Goff is worth until they do.

It’s also obvious that the passage of time, and the unfolding of another salary-cap cycle, will serve only to make Goff’s price higher. Really, why wait? If Goff is the guy, do a deal now before the price goes even higher.

The club of young NFL quarterbacks who are eligible for second contracts but who have yet to get one currently has a very limited membership. Beyond Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota (both of whom will make $20.8 million this year as they try to prove themselves worthy of second deals), only Goff and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have finished three regular seasons without signing new contracts.

At least Prescott and the Cowboys are talking. For now, Goff and the Rams are only talking about when they will talk.