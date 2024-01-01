Rams takeaways: Young players' ascent helps bring NFC playoff spot, except for kicker

Coach Sean McVay was very active on the sideline as his Rams struggled to beat the Giants on the road. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

The Rams defeated the New York Giants, 26-25, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 9-7 and helped them return to the postseason:

The Rams are playoff worthy

Despite an uneven performance, coach Sean McVay had reason to smile after the Rams beat the Giants to clinch a playoff spot. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

OK, the Rams’ performance in this particular game is not exactly going to engender optimism that coach Sean McVay’s team can defeat any of the top teams in the NFC.

Two interceptions. A lost fumble. Two missed extra-point attempts and giving up a punt return for a touchdown is not a formula for success.

But there is something to be said for winning, regardless of how many mistakes a team makes against a bumbling opponent.

The victory was the Rams’ sixth in seven games, an impressive run since losing to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. The Rams surpassed most expectations and will have a chance to make another Super Bowl run.

Puka Nacua is tough to tackle … really tough

Giants safety Dane Belton shoves Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) out of bounds. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Nacua is listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. But he plays bigger and stronger.

Nacua caught a short pass near the sideline in front of the Giants bench, spun from the grasp of cornerback Adoree' Jackson, and then raced 80 yards before he finally was brought down at the two-yard line.

The play set up Kyren Williams’ second short touchdown run.

Nacua caught five passes for 118 yards, the seventh time he eclipsed 100 yards receiving this season.

He needs four catches and 29 yards receiving in the finale against the 49ers to break NFL rookie records.

The Rams still have kicker issue

Kicker Lucas Havrisik (8) warms up before the Rams' road game against the Giants. He missed two extra-point attempts as L.A. won by a point. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

OK, we’ve known this pretty much the whole season.

Lucas Havrisik replaced Brett Maher seven games into the season and initially showed promise. The rookie missed two extra-point attempts against the Giants, however.

Havrisik has made 15 of 20 field-goal attempts, but only two of six from 40 to 49 yards. He has made 19 of 22 extra-point kicks.

Havrisik’s inconsistency might have influenced McVay’s decision to go for it on a fourth-and-three situation at the Giants’ 21-yard-line on the Rams’ opening possession. Matthew Stafford’s pass completion to Nacua was reversed after the catch was challenged.

Ernest Jones IV makes more key tackles for losses

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV chases Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2). (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

The linebacker stopped Saquon Barkley for a two-yard loss in the final minute, pushing the Giants back to the Rams' 36-yard line.

After an incomplete pass, Mason Crosby missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt.

Jones finished with 13 tackles.

He has 145 tackles, breaking James Laurinaitis’ record of 142 set in 2012.

Kobie Turner could break Aaron Donald’s rookie record

The Rams' Kobie Turner (91) sacks Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Turner finished the game with 2½ sacks. (Mike Lawrence / Getty Images)

Turner recorded 2½ sacks, increasing his season total to nine. That ties Aaron Donald’s team rookie record set in 2014.

Donald had two sacks against the Giants, increasing his season total to eight. Rookie edge rusher Byron Young had one sack, giving him seven for the season.

Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht had half a sack. He has five sacks this season.

Safety Jordan Fuller responds when penalized

Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) lines up a tackle of Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26). (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

In the second quarter, Fuller was flagged for pass interference while defending tight end Darren Waller.

Fuller was not happy about the call.

On the next play, Fuller intercepted a pass intended for receiver Darius Slayton.

It was Fuller’s second interception in two games, and his third of the season.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.