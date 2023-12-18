Rams takeaways: Improvement and flaws show up in win over Commanders

The Commanders Daron Payne (94) sacks quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first quarter, forcing the Rams to settle for a field goal. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Rams defeated the Washington Commanders, 28-20, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 7-7 and tentatively put them in the No. 7 spot for the NFC playoffs:

Receiver Cooper Kupp is back

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) congratulates Cooper Kupp (10) after his touchdown catch. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

No more wondering if the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year has finally moved past hamstring and ankle injuries.

Kupp scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass play, his third touchdown in three games.

After Kupp caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week’s overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens — breaking a string of six consecutive games below Kupp’s standard — it remained to be seen whether he could do it two games in a row.

Kupp caught eight passes on eight targets for 115 yards.

Sean McVay must improve early play-calling near goal line

Commanders coach Ron Rivera, left, shakes hands with Rams coach Sean McVay after Washington lost the road game. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

For the second game in a row, the Rams drove inside the 10-yard line on their first possession.

And for the second game in a row, McVay called three consecutive passes. On Sunday, two fell incomplete and quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked.

The Rams, once again, settled for a field goal.

After the game, McVay acknowledged his failure and his need to improve.

Let’s see what happens Thursday against New Orleans.

Veteran-minimum players making maximum contributions

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Commanders. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Receiver Demarcus Robinson and safety John Johnson III showed once again that general manager Les Snead made wise investments when he signed them to one-year veteran-minimum contracts of $940,000.

Robinson started in place of injured Tutu Atwell and caught a touchdown pass for the third game in a row.

Robinson had two catches for 42 yards, including his 23-yard touchdown and also gained 23 yards rushing on an end-around play.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV stepped up

Rams Ernest Jones IV, left, and Jonah Williams (92) tackle Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23). (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Jones, the defense's signal-caller, made a team-best seven tackles, including a sack for eight yards and another tackle for a loss.

Jones made several key stops near the goal line.

The most important came late in the fourth quarter, when the Commanders had first and goal at the one-yard line. The Commanders eventually scored, but Jones’ stop took time off the clock.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick struggled

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin hauls in a long pass despite coverage by the Rams' Derion Kendrick. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is a tough matchup for any cornerback.

He was especially hard for Kendrick.

McLaurin caught six passes for 141 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown. McLaurin also got behind Kendrick for a 48-yard reception that ended one yard from the goal line.

Kicker Lucas Havrisik remains a work in progress

Rams placekicker Lucas Havrisik (8) made two field goals against the Commanders but also missed one attempt. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Two weeks ago, Havrisik did not flinch when the Rams signed veteran kicker Mason Crosby.

Havrisik beat him out in practice and then kicked three field goals against the Ravens.

The Rams subsequently cut Crosby.

On Sunday, Havrisik kicked field goals of 22 and 27 yards in the first half, but missed a 43-yard attempt in the fourth quarter that would have given the Rams a 31-7 lead.

If the Rams are to make a run to and during the playoffs, they will need Havrisik to make that kick.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.