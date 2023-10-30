Rams takeaways: Extent of Matthew Stafford's thumb injury could crumble season

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field against Dallas with his injured right thumb bandaged. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

The Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 43-20, on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. What we learned from a defeat that dropped the Rams’ record to 3-5:

All eyes Matthew Stafford’s right thumb

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wears a bandage after injuring his thumb against Dallas. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Matthew Stafford will undergo more tests to determine if he suffered a bone break, a ligament tear or — the Rams hope — something less serious.

Regardless, the Rams’ season hangs in the balance.

With Stetson Bennett still on the non-football injury list, Brett Rypien is the only quarterback on the roster as the Rams prepare for the Green Bay Packers.

Rypien played Sunday near the end of the third quarter after Stafford was unable to return. He completed five of 10 passes for 42 yards.

“You have to be ready to go whenever,” Rypien said, adding that if Stafford cannot play against the Packers, “I’ll be ready to start against Green Bay.”

Cooper Kupp is in a mini slump

Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland after the Rams receiver made a catch. Kupp made just four receptions on 10 targets. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

OK, that might be a little strong but that’s only because Kupp has established such a high standard.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year uncharacteristically dropped the first two passes that came his way. He finished with only two catches for 29 yards.

On Sunday, Kupp was targeted 10 times. He had four catches for 21 yards, none longer than nine yards.

Part of that was no doubt because Rypien has not had the opportunity to work with starters during practices.

But the Rams need Kupp to play at his typically high level regardless of who is under center.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom stepped up

Matthew Stafford (9) and Joe Noteboom (70) celebrate after Stafford scored on a two-point conversion against Dallas. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

With right tackle Rob Havenstein sidelined because of a calf injury, Joe Noteboom stepped in as the starter.

Noteboom, who had been working through groin injury for much of the season, has started at both tackle spots and guard.

“I take pride in that,” he said of his versatility. “I just want to help the team. Wherever I have to go and wherever they put me is where I’m going to try to be the best at.”

Noteboom was regarded as a potential tradeable asset for the NFL trade deadline, which comes Tuesday. With Havenstein’s status now questionable, however, the Rams seem more likely to keep him.

Cornerback Cobie Durant’s injury is a concern

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) had to sit after injuring his shoulder against Dallas. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Cobie Durant left the game because of what was described as a shoulder injury and did not return.

That’s not good news for a Rams secondary, especially after cornerback Derion Kendrick’s struggles against Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I gave up a touchdown. I gave up another big play in the end. Lost a ball in the lights,” Kendrick said. “I didn’t play well on my end, but I’m going to come back next week, for sure.”

Rams safety Jordan Fuller intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards — the first time this season the Rams had return yardage on a turnover.

“As soon as I saw the ball up in the air, I was like, I am trying to try to go score,” Fuller said. “Unfortunately, I slipped, which I am still upset about.”

Aaron Donald remains an elite pass rusher

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first half. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Outstanding Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was the focus for much of the week leading up the game, but Donald showed no signs of slowing down in his 10th NFL season.

Donald recorded two of the Rams’ three sacks.

Michael Hoecht had the other, his third in two games. Rookie edge rusher Byron Young also sacked Dak Prescott, but the play was nullified because of a defensive holding penalty against a Rams defensive back.

Parsons had one sack.

Rams special teams need work

The Rams' Lucas Havrisik celebrates after kicking a field goal against Dallas. He was a lone special teams bright spot. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

In his NFL debut, kicker Lucas Havrisik kicked field goals of 33 and 47 yards.

That was a positive.

But the Rams allowed a punt to be blocked out of the end zone for a safety. Kavontae Turpin burned them for a long punt return that set up a touchdown. And Turpin returned another punt 87 yards for an apparent touchdown that was nullified because of a holding penalty.

