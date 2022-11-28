Rams takeaways: Bryce Perkins, young receivers make best of chances against Chiefs

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) catches a seven-yard touchdown pass in front of Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21). (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Rams, 26-10, on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here is what we learned from a loss that dropped the Rams to 3-8:

Receiver Allen Robinson is out for the season: Robinson did not play because of a foot injury that will require surgery, coach Sean McVay said after the game.

Robinson had been limited in practice because of an ankle injury suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints and he was listed as questionable to play against the Chiefs. But McVay said tests late Friday revealed a stress fracture in Robinson’s foot.

Robinson, a ninth-year pro, had been signed as a free agent to replace Robert Woods. Robinson started slow, but he finished with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

“It sucks,” receiver Van Jefferson said. “We’ve been plagued by a lot of injuries. Allen’s a great player and a great competitor. We’re going to miss him a lot, and some guys got to step up.”

Jefferson, who was sidelined for the first seven games while recovering from knee surgery, caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs, his second of the season.

Bryce Perkins can operate the offense: It was far from perfect, but in his first NFL start, Perkins performed admirably in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.

Perkins struggled at times to get plays off in time, but he impressed teammates and opponents, completing 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions. He rushed for 44 yards in nine carries.

On one third-down play, Perkins refused to be tackled and was forced out of bounds.

“I just wanted to do my part and battle to keep the drive going, keep the play going,” he said. “That’s just the competitiveness in me to just try to move things forward and I didn’t get it, but I wasn’t going to go down without fighting.”

Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) during the first half. Perkins was able to do some running against the Chiers defense. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Perkins is talented, Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis said.

“He can make you pay, especially with his feet,” Karlaftis said. “He can throw it really well. He’s going to be a really good player, I think.

“He gave us some problems, but we were coached up on him.”

Receiver Tutu Atwell might be more than a deep threat: Atwell went into the game with only two career receptions, having caught a long pass against the Dallas Cowboys and a 62-yard touchdown last week against the New Orleans Saints.

On Sunday, during a third-quarter scoring drive, Atwell had two receptions for 23 yards. Atwell caught a fourth-down pass for eight yards and also had a 15-yard reception.

“You can never lose confidence in anything you do," Atwell said. “The more confidence you have, the better you play.”

The offensive line got its 11th iteration: With left tackle Ty Nsehke sidelined because of a knee injury, rookie A.J. Arcuri started at left tackle.

He was the fourth player to start at the spot, joining Joe Noteboom, Alaric Jackson and Nsehke.

The Rams rushed for 116 yards and gave up three sacks.

The Rams can force turnovers: It had happened only once in the previous eight games, and not at all in the previous four.

But the Rams finally forced a turnover when Robert Rochell recovered a fumbled punt.

Safety Nick Scott intercepted a pass by Patrick Mahomes in the end zone, the Rams’ first interception since Scott grabbed a tipped pass against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.

“We got to make people pay for their mistakes,” Scott said, “and I feel like we did that for the most part tonight.”

Khalen Saunders (99) and Willie Gay (50) tackle Rams running back Kyren Williams (23), who ran 11 times for 35 yards against the Chiefs. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Running back Kyren Williams is showing promise: Williams, a fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, rushed for 35 yards in 11 carries and caught three passes for 25 yards, including one for 15.

“I like the way this guy competes — I thought he did a good job,” McVay said. “There are always going to be things we can learn from, but he has a great spirit and great competitiveness.

“I thought I saw him do some good things without the ball and he did a nice job when he did get the ball in his hands to be able to create a little bit.”

Cam Akers rushed for 37 yards in eight carries.

Punter Riley Dixon can pass: Dixon’s arm talent was on display again when he completed a six-yard pass to Jacob Harris for a first down on a fake punt.

Dixon also completed a 12-yard pass against the Cowboys.

Harris’ reception Sunday was the first of his career.

“Once we lined up, right away I knew it was coming,” Harris said. “I was licking my chops, just getting an opportunity to get the offense back on the field.”

Unfortunately for the Rams, Perkins was sacked on the next play and the drive stalled again.

The Chiefs drove for a field goal that gave them a 13-3 lead at halftime.

