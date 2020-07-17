Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth says he and his entire family had the coronavirus

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth says he and his entire family tested positive for the coronavirus after a family member had lunch with a friend. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

With the NFL and its players trying to resolve several issues relating to the opening of training camps, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth revealed Friday that he and his family all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Whitworth said the outbreak began after one family member had lunch with a friend. He also said his father-in-law was hospitalized as a result but has been released.

“All it takes is one exposure,” Whitworth said during a call with members of the Pro Football Writers Assn. He added, “It was definitely a scary thing and to realize how contagious this is.”

Whitworth, 38, is entering his 15th season in the NFL and fourth with the Rams. He and his wife, Melissa, have four children.

Rookies around the league are scheduled to begin reporting to camps next week, with full rosters set to open practice July 28.