Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth posts pre-, post-surgery photos to instagram

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth posted a handful of images to his instagram stories feed on Tuesday reflecting a post-season surgery on his right leg.

Whitworth posted a short video, captured by Rich Hammond of TheAthletic.com, from the hospital with a caption of “Let’s get it!” before the procedure and a follow-up shot of his right leg propped up after returning home.

“Don’t get it twisted though… I’m coming soon as they let me out! Bet dat!” Whitworth wrote over a third image of him blocking for Jared Goff in a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Whitworth has missed just two games to injury over his last 11 seasons and only nine games in total over his 14 seasons in the NFL. The final image would seem to indicate a desire for Whitworth to play a 15th season next year with the Rams. However, Whitworth is set to be a free agent in March and turned 38 years old in December.

While Whitworth regularly missed practices throughout the season, he only was listed with an injury once in Week 17. Whitworth was listed as having a quadriceps injury ahead of the team’s finale with the Arizona Cardinals.