Rams can’t hang with Packers, lose 36-28: Everything we know from Week 12 loss

The Rams came into Sunday’s game having lost their last two, but they were fresh off a bye week and were the much healthier team than the Packers. But when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay in November, winning at Lambeau is never easy – something Matthew Stafford knows all too well.

The Packers were cruised to a 36-28 win over the Rams, moving the ball with ease and forcing two turnovers – plus another stop on fourth down to get the ball in Rams territory. Stafford threw another pick-six and lost a fumble, the running game was mostly a non-factor with the Rams playing catch-up and the special teams unit was as bad as it’s been all season.

Now on a three-game losing streak, the Rams are left searching for answers to their recent struggles before it’s too late.

Final score: Packers 36, Rams 28

The score suggests this game was relatively close, but it really wasn’t. The Packers were in complete control from start to finish, going up 7-0 in the first quarter and never surrendering the lead. The Rams added a field goal with less than a minute left to make it an eight-point game but at one point late in the third, the Packers were up 19 points.

Game notes

The offense once again got off to a painfully slow start. For the third game in a row, the Rams were blanked in the first quarter, going the entire month of November without scoring a point in the first quarter. They punted on their first drive, Stafford fumbled on the second possession and they turned it over on downs on the third drive.

It took until 2:56 left in the first half for Cooper Kupp to be targeted for the first time. Stafford looked Odell Beckham Jr.’s way often and connected with Van Jefferson for a 79-yard touchdown, but it took a while for Kupp to get into the flow of things.

The Packers attacked the Rams defense similar to how their last opponents did: by targeting the middle of the field and their linebackers. Troy Reeder was a liability in coverage and allowed several catches, including a touchdown to A.J. Dillon.

Special teams was a major weakness again. Buddy Howell was lined up offsides on a punt, giving the Packers a fresh set of downs before halftime. Then in the third quarter, J.J. Koski fumbled a punt and gave the Packers the ball at the Rams’ 28. Outside of Robert Rochell’s recovery on Randall Cobb’s muffed punt, special teams was a problem again.

Stafford continues to struggle with accuracy and decision-making. He missed several receivers with throws that were way behind them, and also threw another pick-six – his third in as many games. He should’ve had another interception, too, but it clanked right off the chest of Rasul Douglas.

Just when the Rams seemed to get back into things with a 54-yard touchdown by Odell Beckham Jr., the offense sputtered on its next two drives and the defense couldn’t get off the field late in the fourth quarter. There were plenty of chances for the Rams to win this game but the offense wasn’t good enough.

Sean McVay’s decision to run the ball on third-and-1 with 53 seconds left in the game and no timeouts while trailing by 11 points was as bad a call as any we’ve seen all year. It burned about 30 seconds before Matt Gay made his field goal to make it an eight-point game, but it was a stunningly conservative call by McVay.

It was over when...

… Stafford was sacked by Kenny Clark with 7:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams were down 11 at the time but that was one of their last chances to get back into this game. The Packers proceeded to go eight plays and milked three minutes off the clock, though they failed to add three points when Mason Crosby missed his field goal attempt.

Play of the game

Odell Beckham Jr. was very limited in his first game with the Rams two weeks ago, but he contributed a bit more in this one against the Packers. His biggest play of the day was a 54-yard touchdown catch, his first score with the Rams.

Though Van Jefferson’s 79-yarder might’ve been better, this was a key play in the game as it pulled the Rams to within 11 points after they fell behind by 19.

What's next?

The Rams will return home for Week 13, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With Los Angeles on a three-game losing streak, this favorable matchup comes at a perfect time because time is running out for Sean McVay’s team to right the ship. The Rams cannot afford to lose to the Jaguars at home.

