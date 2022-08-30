Rams surprisingly waive WR Jacob Harris, a 2021 4th-round pick

The first major surprise of cutdown day for the Los Angeles Rams is the team’s decision to waive wide receiver Jacob Harris. The move was reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

This comes as a pretty substantial shock given the Rams’ lack of depth at tight end and Harris’ position flexibility between WR and TE. Not to mention, Harris was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round last year.

He’s a raw player who needs time to develop, having started playing football only a few years ago. Harris’ release likely means Lance McCutcheon has made the 53-man roster for the Rams after his standout preseason.

Rams are cutting Jacob Harris, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire