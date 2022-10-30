Rams surprisingly start Ronnie Rivers at RB in Week 8 vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have lacked consistent production in the running game this season and they are trying everything to get a spark. In a somewhat surprising development, Ronnie Rivers began Sunday’s game versus the San Francisco 49ers as the starting running back.

Cam Akers is involved in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline while the Rams aren’t ruling out the idea of keeping him if they can’t conduct a trade. Meanwhile, Darrell Henderson dealt with an illness during the week and was limited in practice, so he could see a reduced role on Sunday.

Rivers signed with the Rams’ practice squad at the beginning of the season and he was elevated to the active roster in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, where he caught one pass for 14 yards. For the time being, it appears that Rivers will be the starting running back for the Rams.

