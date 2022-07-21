In mid-February, the Rams won the Super Bowl. In late July, they’ll receive a tangible and permanent commemoration of it.

Tonight is ring night for the Rams.

As noted in May, players like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller (now with the Bills), and Odell Beckham Jr. (still a free agent) participated in designing the ring.

“That is going to be a legendary ring,” said the ring designer at the time. “You’re talking about something that’s never been done before. . . . I’m from L.A., so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me.”

We’ll all get to judge the finished product tonight. Surely, more than a few images will make their way to social media once the boxes containing the baubles are opened.

Rams get their Super Bowl rings tonight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk