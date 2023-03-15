Rams’ Super Bowl odds have worsened since start of free agency

There may not be a team that’s been quieter or less active in free agency thus far than the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve made moves in the last week or so, but those are only subtractions, not additions to the team.

They’ve cut Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner, and also traded Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins – which will become official on Wednesday at the start of the new league year. Other than that they haven’t signed a single outside free agent or one of their own, only tendering Michael Hoecht as a restricted free agent.

It should surprise no one that the Rams’ Super Bowl odds have worsened through this roster purging. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams have gone from +5000 to win the Super Bowl to +6000 in the last two days alone.

Odds for these 12 teams changed since the start of free agency on Monday… Who's next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nwlkaGACED — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 15, 2023

The day after Super Bowl LVII, the Rams were +3000 to win it all next season, according to BetMGM, so their odds have lengthened significantly since then. That’s what happens when you move on from three key veterans the way they have.

As of now, there are only eight teams with worse Super Bowl odds than the Rams: the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Commanders, Falcons, Titans, Colts, Texans and Cardinals.

The Rams have a lot of work to do and not a lot of money to make it happen, which is why so many are expecting a painful year in 2023 for Los Angeles.

