Rams' Super Bowl LVI starter Darious Williams makes deal with Jaguars

Darious Williams was a starting corner for two seasons with the Rams, including in their Super Bowl LVI victory. (Associated Press)

Cornerback Darious Williams, a Rams starter the last two seasons, is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL.com.

Williams will receive a three-year contract that includes $18 million in guarantees, the report said.

Williams is the third defensive player from the Rams’ Super Bowl champion team to depart, joining nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who agreed to terms with the Chargers, and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo, who agreed to terms with the Houston Texans.

Last season, after Williams suffered an ankle injury, rookie Robert Rochell started in his spot. Rochell played in 11 games and intercepted one pass before suffering a chest injury. Cornerback David Long is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Donte Deayon is a free agent.

The Rams, who placed an original-round tender on kicker Matt Gay, did the same for linebacker Travin Howard, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Howard was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft. If another team signs Howard to an offer sheet, and the Rams choose not to match it, the Rams would receive a seventh-round pick as compensation.

