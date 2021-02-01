Rams’ Super Bowl LVI odds spike after landing Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams came up short of reaching the Super Bowl this year, losing to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Their outlook next season is far better than it was before the 2020 campaign began, projecting to once again be one of the top teams in the NFC.

They look even better now after acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Lions, improving the roster in the immediate future despite sacrificing future capital by giving up three draft picks. Since trading for Stafford, the Rams’ Super Bowl odds have improved.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI odds went from +2200 to +1100 after landing Stafford from the Lions. That moved them from ninth-best in the NFL to third-best, behind only the Chiefs and Packers. Additionally, the Rams are now +500 to win the NFC, tied with the Buccaneers and behind only the Packers (+450).

That’s a substantial jump, and it shows the effect that Stafford could have on the Rams. Despite having to give up two first-round picks, thus potentially hurting the team long-term, Stafford is an immediate upgrade over Goff.

As long as the defense continues to perform like a top-10 unit and the offense improves under Stafford, the Rams will be a tough team to beat in 2021.