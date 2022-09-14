After the Rams' struggles in week 1, should fantasy managers start Darrell Henderson vs. Atlanta?

Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don explains why the Los Angeles running back will be a good play against the Falcons in week 2.

DALTON DEL DON: Darrell Henderson. You know, he didn't have a huge week one in the box score, but he absolutely dominated LA's backfield, finishing with the second highest snap share rate among all running backs. He was first in route run involvement, which resulted in a career high five catches. Cam Akers barely played in week one and might not have even seen the field if rookie Kyren Williams didn't suffer a sprained ankle on the opening kickoff.

Akers sadly just simply doesn't look the same and may be finished since returning from Achilles surgery. Henderson, meanwhile, yes, he has durability issues himself, but he also averaged the highest yards per carry in the history of college football. With the Rams at home, with extra rest, and as the biggest favorites on the board against an Atlanta defense whose best players are cornerbacks, Henderson can be treated as a top 12 fantasy running back this week.