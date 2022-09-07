Rams’ Jalen Ramsey on Bills: ‘I ain’t gonna sit here and boost nobody up’
The Cincinnati Bengals are still the defending AFC champs, but the place they play — Paul Brown Stadium — will soon have a different name.
It looks like Week One will feature a Joe Flacco revenge game. The Jets have resisted ruling Zach Wilson out of their opener against the Ravens as he works his way back from an August knee injury, but he hasn’t returned to the practice field yet and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flacco [more]
Any path to a championship for the Cardinals will run through some combination of the Braves, Dodgers and Mets. Those teams have some of the game’s toughest right-handed hurlers.
Two votes for Garrett as DPOY the year but no one expecting much else from the Browns this year in USA Today's prediction piece:
Experts don't see the Bengals winning the AFC North over the Ravens.
Asked what he's seen from Seattle during the preseason, Hackett politely ignored the Seahawks offense and praised their defensive line
USA TODAY Sports NFL predictions aren't high on the Saints or Jameis Winston in 2022:
The Bills had a handful of players listed on their first injury report of the season Monday and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is part of that group. Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t express much concern about McKenzie missing the season opener against the Rams on Thursday night during his Tuesday press conference, however. McKenzie’s groin [more]
Sloppy play doomed Purdue in its home opener against Penn State in Week 1.
Van Jefferson remained sidelined Tuesday and is considered day-to-day right now.
A longtime counselor to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is stepping down from his post, the court announced on Tuesday. Jeffrey Minear will retire as the counselor to Roberts on Sept. 30, a position he was appointed to in 2006, not long after Roberts assumed his role as chief justice. The counselor to…
The Bills and Dawson Knox have agreed to a new 4-year contract extension, keeping him in Buffalo through 2026
Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has been out since having knee surgery in early August and he was the only player on the team’s injury report for Monday’s practice. On Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay offered a limited update on Jefferson’s status. He said late last week that the wideout has been “making good progress” [more]
With legal sports betting in its fifth year in much of the U.S., things are getting much more intense, with increasing ways to bet and more opportunities to rapidly win — and lose — money. When the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL season Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, 31 U.S. states plus Washington D.C. will offer legal sports betting. A record 46.6 million Americans say they plan to bet on the upcoming NFL season, up 3% from last year, according to the American Gaming Association.
The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
A look at each of the positional depth charts with one key takeaway per group. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Here are picks and analysis for every Week 1 NFL game as the regular season kicks off.