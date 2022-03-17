Rams still hope to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. after adding Allen Robinson

After agreeing to a three-year deal with Allen Robinson, there’s no way the Los Angeles Rams are going to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., too, right? With Les Snead and Sean McVay, anything is possible.

And according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams hope to make it happen. Schefter reports that the Rams have money left over even after landing Robinson and hope to re-sign Beckham.

That would be a stunning development and also a bad sign for the future of Robert Woods and Van Jefferson in Los Angeles. If the Rams do sign Beckham, it could mean the end of Woods’ or Jefferson’s time in L.A.

Rams are giving former Bears’ WR Allen Robinson a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, per source. Rams still have money left over for Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

They’ll cross that bridge if/when they get there, but the Rams are being aggressive in their pursuit of offensive weapons this offseason, making a big splash with Robinson and possibly another with Beckham.