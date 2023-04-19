Rams and Steelers officially complete Allen Robinson trade

It was reported on Tuesday that the Los Angeles Rams planned to trade Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, pending the wide receiver passing a physical. Well, that final hurdle has been cleared and the deal is being completed.

Robinson passed his physical with the Steelers and is officially being traded to Pittsburgh, according to ESPN. The Rams will give up Robinson and the 251st pick in the draft in exchange for pick No. 234. Essentially, the Rams are trading Robinson in order to move up 17 spots in the seventh round.

It’s not much in return for the former Pro Bowl receiver, but the Rams were able to clear $18.55 million in cap space next year by making this deal.

Robinson played just one year in Los Angeles after signing a three-year contract worth $46.5 million last year. It was a disappointing performance, too, finishing with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He missed the final seven games with a foot injury, which required surgery.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire