Rams stay put in latest power rankings despite crushing Washington

Another week, another win for the Los Angeles Rams, who moved to 4-1 on the year Sunday with a victory over the Washington Football Team. It was a commanding 30-10 win on the road, limiting Washington to only 108 total yards of offense.

Yet, despite the dominant victory, the Rams didn’t move in this week’s power rankings. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has been high on the Rams since their first two wins of the season, but he couldn’t find a way to move them up from the No. 7 spot this week.

Here’s what he wrote about them after their win over Washington, specifically on the greatness of Aaron Donald and his four sacks.

Consider (once again) the preposterous excellence of Aaron Donald, which was all the way on display (once again) in the Rams’ 30-10 win over the Washington Football Substance. In that game, Donald put up four sacks, which, along with his four-sack performance against the 49ers in Week 7 of the 2018 season, makes him the fifth player since 2000 to have two four-sack games. The others? Joey Porter, Justin Houston, Chandler Jones, and Cameron Wake. Those guys are or were all designated edge-rushers. Donald is a defensive tackle from Planet Quarterback Death who lines up all over the formation, is the primary focus of every opposing offensive line, and still can’t be stopped. Don’t take this for granted, kids. We are watching all-time greatness at its peak.

The Rams are really hitting their stride defensively, even if their last two opponents were the Giants and Washington. They allowed just five catches for 27 yards to Washington’s wideouts on Sunday and sacked the quarterback eight times.

On offense, Los Angeles bounced back from a poor performance in Week 4 by totaling 429 yards and 30 points in inclement weather. If they can keep up this level of play against the 49ers, Bears and Dolphins in the next three weeks, they could head into their mid-season bye at 7-1.